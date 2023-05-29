Why Should You Add Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) To Your Portfolio?

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) has seen 0.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.30M, closed the last trade at $2.17 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.83% during that session. The SMFL stock price is -1651.15% off its 52-week high price of $38.00 and 20.74% above the 52-week low of $1.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Sporting 3.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the SMFL stock price touched $2.17 or saw a rise of 18.11%. Year-to-date, Smart for Life Inc. shares have moved -81.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) have changed -38.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -268.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -268.66% from current levels.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.93% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 119.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.36 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.98% with a share float percentage of 14.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart for Life Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 5896.0 shares worth more than $42746.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 1734.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12571.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.