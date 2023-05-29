Why Should We Buy Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Stock?

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.21M, closed the last trade at $1.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The KRON stock price is -265.61% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 23.57% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 318.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) trade information

Sporting -1.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the KRON stock price touched $1.57 or saw a rise of 19.49%. Year-to-date, Kronos Bio Inc. shares have moved -3.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) have changed 5.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -855.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -345.86% from current levels.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kronos Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.41%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.00% and 19.30% for the next quarter.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.67 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

KRON Dividends

Kronos Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.24% with a share float percentage of 71.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kronos Bio Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Omega Fund Management, Llc with over 3.82 million shares worth more than $5.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Omega Fund Management, Llc held 6.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.59 million and represent 5.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 1.44 million shares of worth $2.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $1.45 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.