Why Should We Buy Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Stock?

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.00M, closed the last trade at $9.30 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 2.93% during that session. The CETX stock price is -93.01% off its 52-week high price of $17.95 and 66.13% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35260.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Sporting 2.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CETX stock price touched $9.30 or saw a rise of 8.55%. Year-to-date, Cemtrex Inc. shares have moved 114.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) have changed 9.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 20320.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -147.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -147.31% from current levels.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cemtrex Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.12%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.80% and -129.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.45 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.63 million and $13.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.00% for the current quarter and 15.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.20% over the past 5 years.

CETX Dividends

Cemtrex Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.56% with a share float percentage of 2.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cemtrex Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 18929.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 2.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2035.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16748.0 and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 2871.0 shares of worth $23238.0 while later fund manager owns 862.0 shares of worth $6977.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.