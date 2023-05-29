Why Should Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Be In Your Portfolio?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.49M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.63% during that session. The HSDT stock price is -1523.53% off its 52-week high price of $2.76 and 17.65% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 344.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Sporting 3.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the HSDT stock price touched $0.17. Year-to-date, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares have moved -45.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) have changed -12.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2841.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -488.24% from current levels.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.65%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $320k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.80% over the past 5 years.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.89% with a share float percentage of 2.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helius Medical Technologies Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $65071.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Delta Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 56284.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14341.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 21732.0 shares of worth $5954.0 while later fund manager owns 10204.0 shares of worth $2795.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.