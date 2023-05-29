Why Should Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) Be In Your Portfolio?

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 86994.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.30M, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -9.96% during that session. The ELBM stock price is -332.69% off its 52-week high price of $4.50 and 20.19% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.13K shares.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

Sporting -9.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ELBM stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 26.76%. Year-to-date, Electra Battery Materials Corporation shares have moved -37.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) have changed -44.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.60 while the price target rests at a high of $7.42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -613.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -150.0% from current levels.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electra Battery Materials Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.55%, compared to 10.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.50% over the past 5 years.

ELBM Dividends

Electra Battery Materials Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.25% with a share float percentage of 2.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electra Battery Materials Corporation having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with over 3.18 million shares worth more than $6.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. held 8.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.55 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.