Why Invest In Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Stock?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.27M, closed the last trade at $1.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -1692.81% off its 52-week high price of $29.94 and -1.8% below the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 208.55K shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the TNXP stock price touched $1.67 or saw a rise of 18.54%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved -31.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed -41.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.23%, compared to 13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.00% and 45.00% for the next quarter.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.39 million shares worth more than $1.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.72 million and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.