Why Do You Need To Add Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) To Your Portfolio?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the last trade at $32.00 per share which meant it gained $2.9 on the day or 9.97% during that session. The GPCR stock price is 6.25% off its 52-week high price of $30.00 and 35.0% above the 52-week low of $20.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 98510.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 55.63K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Sporting 9.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the GPCR stock price touched $32.00 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Structure Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 23.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) have changed 33.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.12% from current levels.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Structure Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.79% with a share float percentage of 10.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Structure Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deep Track Capital, LP with over 2.65 million shares worth more than $62.97 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Deep Track Capital, LP held 7.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 1.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.63 million and represent 5.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $9.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $7.72 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.