Why Do Investors Buy Stock In China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.70M, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -7.89% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -1085.71% off its 52-week high price of $4.15 and 22.86% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 406.75K shares.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Sporting -7.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CPHI stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 19.6%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares have moved -63.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) have changed 3.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12757.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12757.14% from current levels.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.60% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -2.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.