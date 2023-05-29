Why Buy Stock In Smart Powerr Corp. (CREG)?

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 65234.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.30M, closed the last trade at $2.01 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.50% during that session. The CREG stock price is -111.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.25 and 34.83% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 54120.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.52K shares.

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) trade information

Sporting 0.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CREG stock price touched $2.01 or saw a rise of 4.74%. Year-to-date, Smart Powerr Corp. shares have moved -22.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) have changed 31.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 16250.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $350.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $350.00 while the price target rests at a high of $350.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17312.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17312.94% from current levels.

Smart Powerr Corp. (CREG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.21% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.20% over the past 5 years.

CREG Dividends

Smart Powerr Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.25% with a share float percentage of 0.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart Powerr Corp. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 55425.0 shares worth more than $84800.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 37197.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56911.0 and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.