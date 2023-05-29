Why Buy Stock In Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)?

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 71189.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.70M, closed the last trade at $7.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -6.10% during that session. The ELOX stock price is -165.56% off its 52-week high price of $19.20 and 76.49% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 481.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.55.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) trade information

Sporting -6.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ELOX stock price touched $7.23 or saw a rise of 22.26%. Year-to-date, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 297.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have changed 0.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 30840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -591.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -591.56% from current levels.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.85%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.70% and 47.50% for the next quarter.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $800k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.50% over the past 5 years.

ELOX Dividends

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.