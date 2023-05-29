Why Acquire Shares Of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX)?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.50M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.48% during that session. The LEXX stock price is -361.54% off its 52-week high price of $3.60 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 138.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Sporting 4.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the LEXX stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 11.36%. Year-to-date, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. shares have moved -68.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) have changed -64.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1694.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1694.87% from current levels.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.71%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 76.50%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.30% over the past 5 years.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.69% with a share float percentage of 14.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexaria Bioscience Corp. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invenomic Capital Management, LP with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $1.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Invenomic Capital Management, LP held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 67452.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.48% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $1.24 million while later fund manager owns 39684.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.