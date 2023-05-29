Why Acquire Shares Of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 65585.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.90M, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 14.72% during that session. The NDRA stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $7.60 and 32.89% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47970.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.07.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Sporting 14.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the NDRA stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 8.98%. Year-to-date, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares have moved -62.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) have changed 17.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 34360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1873.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1873.68% from current levels.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.52% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.90% over the past 5 years.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.73% with a share float percentage of 6.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49883.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NewEdge Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 32569.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74579.0 and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 25738.0 shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 23331.0 shares of worth $94957.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.