Why Acquire Shares Of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)?

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 75744.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.40M, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The ATNF stock price is -4035.59% off its 52-week high price of $48.80 and 20.34% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 895.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Sporting -1.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ATNF stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 17.48%. Year-to-date, 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares have moved -65.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) have changed 4.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 95400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -238.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -238.98% from current levels.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.68% over the past 6 months.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.31% with a share float percentage of 4.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 180 Life Sciences Corp. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 23928.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43070.0 and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.00% shares in the company for having 37583.0 shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 15378.0 shares of worth $52131.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.