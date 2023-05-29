When Will Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Be Worth Investing In?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.30M, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -15.87% during that session. The HSCS stock price is -466.04% off its 52-week high price of $6.00 and 33.02% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 93.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Sporting -15.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the HSCS stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 17.19%. Year-to-date, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. shares have moved 26.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) have changed 17.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -277.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -230.19% from current levels.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.40% over the past 6 months.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.50% with a share float percentage of 5.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heart Test Laboratories Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group held 1.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AE Wealth Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 1.53% of shares outstanding.