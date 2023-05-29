When Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Will Be A Good Investment?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 99439.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.90M, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.86% during that session. The BHAT stock price is -238.84% off its 52-week high price of $4.10 and 70.25% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 215.83K shares.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Sporting 0.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the BHAT stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 0.07%. Year-to-date, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares have moved 218.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) have changed 92.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 93030.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 77.99% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.10% over the past 5 years.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.05% with a share float percentage of 3.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc held 1.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 22200.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14927.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.