When Does WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Become A Good Investment?

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) has seen 0.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.90M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The WIMI stock price is -164.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.38 and 37.78% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 364.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Sporting 2.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the WIMI stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares have moved 22.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) have changed 4.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -677.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -677.78% from current levels.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 29.86% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.60% over the past 5 years.

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.35% with a share float percentage of 11.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $0.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 27292.0 shares of worth $39300.0 while later fund manager owns 28988.0 shares of worth $34495.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.