When Does Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) Become A Good Investment?

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 95455.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $193.21M, closed the last trade at $5.18 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 7.92% during that session. The CARM stock price is -58.49% off its 52-week high price of $8.21 and 46.91% above the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 189.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.57.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) trade information

Sporting 7.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CARM stock price touched $5.18 or saw a rise of 4.07%. Year-to-date, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -0.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) have changed 28.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -131.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -93.05% from current levels.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carisma Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -352.00%, compared to 13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.20% and -131.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -83.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.6 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.30% over the past 5 years.

CARM Dividends

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.93% with a share float percentage of 23.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carisma Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TPG GP A, LLC with over 1.68 million shares worth more than $5.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, TPG GP A, LLC held 4.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 million and represent 1.41% of shares outstanding.