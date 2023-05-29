When Does AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Become A Good Investment?

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.60M, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The AGBA stock price is -687.33% off its 52-week high price of $11.81 and 12.67% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 954.08K shares.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the AGBA stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 8.54%. Year-to-date, AGBA Group Holding Limited shares have moved -2.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) have changed -11.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.62% over the past 6 months.

AGBA Dividends

AGBA Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 90.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.26% with a share float percentage of 23.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AGBA Group Holding Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meteora Capital, LLC with over 1.12 million shares worth more than $1.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Meteora Capital, LLC held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 13625.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22072.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.