What Is So Great About Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX)?

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) has seen 96358.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.69M, closed the last trade at $2.07 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 5.08% during that session. The CGTX stock price is -202.9% off its 52-week high price of $6.27 and 48.31% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 72.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

Sporting 5.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CGTX stock price touched $2.07 or saw a rise of 15.85%. Year-to-date, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -1.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) have changed 21.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 64280.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -383.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -141.55% from current levels.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cognition Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.40%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.00% and 27.60% for the next quarter.

CGTX Dividends

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.48% with a share float percentage of 47.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cognition Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pathstone Family Office, LLC with over 2.21 million shares worth more than $4.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Pathstone Family Office, LLC held 7.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.03 million and represent 6.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $1.02 million while later fund manager owns 66200.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.