What Are The Chances Of GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Being A Good Investment?

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) has a beta value of -1.12 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.10M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.82% during that session. The GCTK stock price is -837.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 47.5% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.99 million shares.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) trade information

Sporting 2.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the GCTK stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 23.22%. Year-to-date, GlucoTrack Inc. shares have moved -71.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) have changed -10.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.70% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.90% over the past 5 years.

GCTK Dividends

GlucoTrack Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.23% with a share float percentage of 0.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GlucoTrack Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boston Financial Mangement LLC with over 26372.0 shares worth more than $8966.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Boston Financial Mangement LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 16547.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5625.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.