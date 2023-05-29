Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks ETAO International Co. Ltd.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.32M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -6.86% during that session. The ETAO stock price is -2627.27% off its 52-week high price of $12.00 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 804.61K shares.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

Sporting -6.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ETAO stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 30.98%. Year-to-date, ETAO International Co. Ltd. shares have moved -95.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) have changed -60.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -95.58% over the past 6 months.

ETAO Dividends

ETAO International Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.01% with a share float percentage of 4.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ETAO International Co. Ltd. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Qube Research & Technologies Ltd, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.