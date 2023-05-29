Wall Street Was Disappointed By MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT)’s -1.03% Stock Price Decline

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) has seen 63995.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.80M, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.03% during that session. The INKT stock price is -125.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.32 and 55.73% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 128.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $MiNK Therapeutics, Inc.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) trade information

Sporting -1.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the INKT stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 18.99%. Year-to-date, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -26.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) have changed 2.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -420.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -56.25% from current levels.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MiNK Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.64%, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

INKT Dividends

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 86.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.91% with a share float percentage of 13.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MiNK Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $0.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Artal Group S.A. held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Longbow Finance Sa, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 30617.0 shares of worth $79910.0 while later fund manager owns 18490.0 shares of worth $48258.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.