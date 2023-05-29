Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL): What Makes The Stock Good?

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 81743.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.73M, closed the last trade at $6.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -9.77% during that session. The VISL stock price is -126.93% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 41.0% above the 52-week low of $3.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62350.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.47K shares.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Sporting -9.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the VISL stock price touched $6.61 or saw a rise of 19.98%. Year-to-date, Vislink Technologies Inc. shares have moved -41.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) have changed 19.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -81.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -81.54% from current levels.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.74% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.76 million and $7.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.00% for the current quarter and 15.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 23.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

VISL Dividends

Vislink Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 91853.0 shares worth more than $0.63 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30439.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 1.28% of shares outstanding.