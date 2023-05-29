VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS): What Makes The Stock Good?

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) has a beta value of -0.22 and has seen 83236.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.11M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.26% during that session. The VQS stock price is -612.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 74.80K shares.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information

Sporting 2.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the VQS stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 9.37%. Year-to-date, VIQ Solutions Inc. shares have moved -8.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) have changed -18.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 22040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -316.67% from current levels.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VIQ Solutions Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.14%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.20% over the past 5 years.

VQS Dividends

VIQ Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.08% with a share float percentage of 10.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VIQ Solutions Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.71 million shares worth more than $0.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parallel Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 0.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 1.00% of shares outstanding.