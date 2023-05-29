Uxin Limited (UXIN) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.50M, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.44% during that session. The UXIN stock price is -681.02% off its 52-week high price of $10.70 and 41.61% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 453.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uxin Limited (UXIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Sporting -1.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the UXIN stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 16.97%. Year-to-date, Uxin Limited shares have moved -52.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) have changed 64.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $413.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $413.57 while the price target rests at a high of $413.57. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30087.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30087.59% from current levels.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.39% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.57 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $98.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.90% over the past 5 years.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.79% with a share float percentage of 32.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uxin Limited having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $4.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Warburg Pincus LLC held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, with the holding of over 0.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.15 million and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.