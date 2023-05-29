United Insurance Holdings Corp. Shares Are Down 207.60% Since The Beginning Of The Year

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has a beta value of -0.06 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $232.49M, closed the last trade at $5.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -2.05% during that session. The UIHC stock price is -29.47% off its 52-week high price of $6.81 and 94.49% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 649.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) trade information

Sporting -2.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the UIHC stock price touched $5.26 or saw a rise of 22.76%. Year-to-date, United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares have moved 396.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) have changed 52.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.90, which means that the shares’ value could drop -176.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.90 while the price target rests at a high of $1.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 63.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.88% from current levels.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1624.59% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $116.19 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $153.27 million and $145.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.20% for the current quarter and -7.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.98% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -709.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

UIHC Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.17% with a share float percentage of 22.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Insurance Holdings Corp. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tieton Capital Management, LLC with over 2.33 million shares worth more than $6.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Tieton Capital Management, LLC held 5.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.65 million and represent 1.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.37 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.21 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.