Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) has seen 71909.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.00M, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.61% during that session. The TGL stock price is -1228.86% off its 52-week high price of $19.80 and 21.48% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 209.67K shares.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Sporting 0.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the TGL stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 5.7%. Year-to-date, Treasure Global Inc. shares have moved -12.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) have changed 10.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.05% over the past 6 months.

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.34% with a share float percentage of 0.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Treasure Global Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 27240.0 shares worth more than $45218.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10664.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17702.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 23022.0 shares of worth $35914.0 while later fund manager owns 7349.0 shares of worth $11464.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.