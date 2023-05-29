Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Estimation And Forecast

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $260.60M, closed the last trade at $2.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.40% during that session. The CURV stock price is -231.6% off its 52-week high price of $8.29 and 12.4% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 208.44K shares.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Sporting -0.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CURV stock price touched $2.50 or saw a rise of 18.3%. Year-to-date, Torrid Holdings Inc. shares have moved -15.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have changed -28.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.43.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Torrid Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to -0.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $310.01 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $333.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $328.41 million and $340.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.60% for the current quarter and -2.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 129.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 276.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.00%.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.96% with a share float percentage of 95.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Torrid Holdings Inc. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sycamore Partners Management, L.P with over 82.35 million shares worth more than $359.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sycamore Partners Management, L.P held 79.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.87 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.81 million and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $1.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.56 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.