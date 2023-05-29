TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 72238.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.91M, closed the last trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -8.69% during that session. The TFFP stock price is -1246.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.73 and 4.0% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 140.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

Sporting -8.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the TFFP stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 25.82%. Year-to-date, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -52.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) have changed -10.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2700.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -700.0% from current levels.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.80% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

TFFP Dividends

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.12% with a share float percentage of 21.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.74 million shares worth more than $1.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 4.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carlson Capital. L.P., with the holding of over 1.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.88 million and represent 3.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 0.56 million shares of worth $0.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $0.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.