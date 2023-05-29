Team Inc. (TISI) Shares Have Inclined 53.52% Year To Date

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.79M, closed the last trade at $8.06 per share which meant it gained $0.99 on the day or 14.00% during that session. The TISI stock price is -103.47% off its 52-week high price of $16.40 and 56.2% above the 52-week low of $3.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 93.52K shares.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) trade information

Sporting 14.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the TISI stock price touched $8.06 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, Team Inc. shares have moved 53.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 92.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) have changed 57.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 48370.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Team Inc. (TISI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.94% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -496.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

TISI Dividends

Team Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.99% with a share float percentage of 47.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Team Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Corre Partners Management, LLC with over 1.45 million shares worth more than $7.97 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Corre Partners Management, LLC held 33.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.96 million and represent 4.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 67315.0 shares of worth $0.35 million while later fund manager owns 59000.0 shares of worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.