Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) Disappoints Wall Street With 15.73% Stock Price Gain

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 0.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.60M, closed the last trade at $0.82 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 15.73% during that session. The SNAX stock price is -78.05% off its 52-week high price of $1.46 and 73.17% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 88.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) trade information

Sporting 15.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the SNAX stock price touched $0.82 or saw a rise of 3.52%. Year-to-date, Stryve Foods Inc. shares have moved 12.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) have changed 83.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -143.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.95% from current levels.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stryve Foods Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.14%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.40% and 31.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.41 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $10.95 million and $6.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -32.30% for the current quarter and 31.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -82.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

SNAX Dividends

Stryve Foods Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.91% with a share float percentage of 15.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stryve Foods Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CWA Asset Management Group, LLC with over 2.05 million shares worth more than $0.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Requisite Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 58942.0 shares of worth $42945.0 while later fund manager owns 40836.0 shares of worth $27580.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.