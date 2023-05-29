Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.33M, closed the last trade at $6.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.24% during that session. The SDIG stock price is -521.31% off its 52-week high price of $37.90 and 34.43% above the 52-week low of $4.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 154.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Global X SuperDividend ETF.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Sporting -2.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the SDIG stock price touched $6.10 or saw a rise of 7.58%. Year-to-date, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares have moved 27.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) have changed -39.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -265.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 67.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 83.61% from current levels.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.49%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60070.0 shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with the holding of over 26050.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.