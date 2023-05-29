SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.80M, closed the last trade at $1.70 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.94% during that session. The SOBR stock price is -151.18% off its 52-week high price of $4.27 and 61.76% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 363.77K shares.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Sporting 4.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the SOBR stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 12.37%. Year-to-date, SOBR Safe Inc. shares have moved 78.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) have changed -18.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.07 while the price target rests at a high of $5.07. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -198.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -198.24% from current levels.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SOBR Safe Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.37%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $530k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $590k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.80% over the past 5 years.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.43% with a share float percentage of 47.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SOBR Safe Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.42 million shares worth more than $0.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Empery Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.67 million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 34999.0 shares of worth $58448.0 while later fund manager owns 25261.0 shares of worth $23995.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.