Small Cap Stock iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Is A Buy – Analysts

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 52855.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.00M, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 18.46% during that session. The ICLK stock price is -140.26% off its 52-week high price of $7.40 and 31.82% above the 52-week low of $2.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11960.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Sporting 18.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ICLK stock price touched $3.08 or saw a rise of 12.0%. Year-to-date, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares have moved -20.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have changed 4.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 6400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.56 while the price target rests at a high of $19.56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -535.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -535.06% from current levels.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 31.06% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $76.32 million and $47.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -44.20% for the current quarter and -25.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.00% over the past 5 years.

ICLK Dividends

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.54% with a share float percentage of 22.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nuveen Asset Management, LLC with over 0.75 million shares worth more than $2.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC held 0.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.71 million and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $1.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $1.08 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.