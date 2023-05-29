Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) Gains 1.89%, Causing Bears To Win

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.40M, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.89% during that session. The OMIC stock price is -344.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.80 and 29.63% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 183.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

Sporting 1.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the OMIC stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. shares have moved -46.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) have changed 5.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.74% from current levels.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Singular Genomics Systems Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.72%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.90% and -15.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 937.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 39.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.10%.

OMIC Dividends

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.82% with a share float percentage of 76.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Singular Genomics Systems Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 6.45 million shares worth more than $7.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 4.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.68 million and represent 6.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 1.18 million shares of worth $2.37 million while later fund manager owns 1.18 million shares of worth $2.54 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.