Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.40M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.00% during that session. The SPRU stock price is -125.35% off its 52-week high price of $1.60 and 22.54% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 480.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) trade information

Sporting -4.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the SPRU stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 21.09%. Year-to-date, Spruce Power Holding Corporation shares have moved -22.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) have changed 2.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -745.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -745.07% from current levels.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.80% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.36 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.2 million and $8.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 161.20% for the current quarter and -12.10% for the next.

SPRU Dividends

Spruce Power Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.52% with a share float percentage of 39.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spruce Power Holding Corporation having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 6.18 million shares worth more than $5.07 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 4.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.87 million and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 3.05 million shares of worth $2.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.44 million shares of worth $1.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.