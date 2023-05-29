Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH)

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) has seen 94165.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.50M, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.84% during that session. The LXEH stock price is -796.36% off its 52-week high price of $4.93 and 21.82% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Sporting -2.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the LXEH stock price touched $0.55 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. shares have moved -80.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) have changed 17.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.02% over the past 6 months.

LXEH Dividends

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.11% with a share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 20066.0 shares worth more than $11136.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 13890.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7708.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.