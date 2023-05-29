Shares Of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) Declined -62.76% In One Month

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.41M, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -10.43% during that session. The SAI stock price is -618.49% off its 52-week high price of $10.49 and 31.51% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

Sporting -10.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the SAI stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 24.96%. Year-to-date, SAI.TECH Global Corporation shares have moved -27.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) have changed -62.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 24960.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.52% over the past 6 months.

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.40% with a share float percentage of 3.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SAI.TECH Global Corporation having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 15975.0 shares worth more than $19809.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 12979.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16093.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 7507.0 shares of worth $9008.0 while later fund manager owns 8265.0 shares of worth $9918.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.