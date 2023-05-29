Shares Of Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Inclined 43.14% In One Month

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) has a beta value of -0.31 and has seen 62124.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.62M, closed the last trade at $4.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -8.55% during that session. The RELI stock price is -986.45% off its 52-week high price of $46.50 and 41.59% above the 52-week low of $2.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 118.14K shares.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Sporting -8.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the RELI stock price touched $4.28 or saw a rise of 17.69%. Year-to-date, Reliance Global Group Inc. shares have moved -49.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) have changed 43.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.55% from current levels.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.68% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.87 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.21 million and $4.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.80% for the current quarter and 24.70% for the next.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.99% with a share float percentage of 11.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reliance Global Group Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10499.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31601.0 and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 9291.0 shares of worth $79145.0 while later fund manager owns 7295.0 shares of worth $62142.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.