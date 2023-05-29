Shares Of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Loss -51.09% In A Month

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) has a beta value of 2.78 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.90M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant -0.68% during that session. The NBY stock price is -1758.82% off its 52-week high price of $12.64 and 4.41% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 439.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Sporting -0.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the NBY stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 11.69%. Year-to-date, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -65.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) have changed -51.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1370.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -782.35% from current levels.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.65%, compared to 13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.70% and 91.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.67 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.04 million and $3.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.50% for the current quarter and 10.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.40% over the past 5 years.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.92% with a share float percentage of 10.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 18723.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31829.0 and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 10673.0 shares of worth $20812.0 while later fund manager owns 4429.0 shares of worth $8636.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.