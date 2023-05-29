Shares Of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) increased By 20.06% In A Month

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.90M, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -6.17% during that session. The YGMZ stock price is -470.18% off its 52-week high price of $6.50 and 31.58% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69580.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 226.93K shares.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

Sporting -6.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the YGMZ stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 12.98%. Year-to-date, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares have moved 35.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) have changed 20.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.70% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.30% over the past 5 years.

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on December 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.62% with a share float percentage of 1.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 48903.0 shares worth more than $56727.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 45154.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52378.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.