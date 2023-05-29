Shares Of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) increased By 39.34% In A Month

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $256.99M, closed the last trade at $5.49 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 14.14% during that session. The JFIN stock price is -12.2% off its 52-week high price of $6.16 and 69.76% above the 52-week low of $1.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Sporting 14.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the JFIN stock price touched $5.49 or saw a rise of 2.49%. Year-to-date, Jiayin Group Inc. shares have moved 138.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have changed 39.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 12320.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.30 while the price target rests at a high of $80.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1362.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1362.66% from current levels.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 178.61% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.80% over the past 5 years.

JFIN Dividends

Jiayin Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 06 and June 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.