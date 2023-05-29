Shares In Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) 54.26% Up, YTD

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.50M, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.05% during that session. The MEGL stock price is -12459.8% off its 52-week high price of $249.94 and 55.28% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.40 million shares.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Sporting 2.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MEGL stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 16.03%. Year-to-date, Magic Empire Global Limited shares have moved 54.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) have changed 114.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.78% over the past 6 months.

MEGL Dividends

Magic Empire Global Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.93% with a share float percentage of 2.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magic Empire Global Limited having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc with over 44200.0 shares worth more than $67184.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 15466.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23508.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.