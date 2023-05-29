Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 60420.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.30M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -8.11% during that session. The SVFD stock price is -905.88% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 7.35% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 50420.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 474.20K shares.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) trade information

Sporting -8.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the SVFD stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 13.92%. Year-to-date, Save Foods Inc. shares have moved -9.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) have changed -13.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 67940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -708.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -708.82% from current levels.

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.26% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.90% over the past 5 years.

SVFD Dividends

Save Foods Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.