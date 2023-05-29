Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX): What Are The Positives?

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.92M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant -2.20% during that session. The SATX stock price is -17902.27% off its 52-week high price of $79.21 and 11.36% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 733.70K shares.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Sporting -2.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the SATX stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 16.98%. Year-to-date, Satixfy Communications Ltd. shares have moved -94.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) have changed -38.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 1440.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -98.25% over the past 6 months.

SATX Dividends

Satixfy Communications Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.66% with a share float percentage of 25.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Satixfy Communications Ltd. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc with over 2.84 million shares worth more than $1.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc held 3.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atalaya Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 1.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 million and represent 2.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 0.29 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.14 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.