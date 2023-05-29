Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Dropped -3.54% In One Month

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.69M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant -0.92% during that session. The STRC stock price is -1024.39% off its 52-week high price of $4.61 and 19.51% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 407.38K shares.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Sporting -0.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the STRC stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 10.87%. Year-to-date, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation shares have moved -27.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) have changed -3.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.9.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.52%, compared to 5.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.1 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.04 million and $4.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -30.90% for the current quarter and 30.70% for the next.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.12% with a share float percentage of 36.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.84 million shares worth more than $3.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 4.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.02 million and represent 2.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.80% shares in the company for having 2.78 million shares of worth $1.56 million while later fund manager owns 2.36 million shares of worth $1.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.