Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -4.62%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) has seen 0.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.20M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.62% during that session. The RVSN stock price is -293.65% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 36.51% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 64.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Sporting -4.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the RVSN stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 26.74%. Year-to-date, Rail Vision Ltd. shares have moved -44.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) have changed -38.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 33930.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1011.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1011.11% from current levels.

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.51% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.80% over the past 5 years.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.42% with a share float percentage of 3.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rail Vision Ltd. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, MMCAP International, Inc. SPC held 1.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 12725.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15142.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.