Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) Shares Are Up 241.90% So Far This Year

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 60883.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.99M, closed the last trade at $6.12 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 2.86% during that session. The PLSE stock price is -58.33% off its 52-week high price of $9.69 and 80.72% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 106.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information

Sporting 2.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the PLSE stock price touched $6.12 or saw a rise of 12.57%. Year-to-date, Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 120.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) have changed 3.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -22.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 18.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.3% from current levels.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 234.43% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.10% over the past 5 years.

PLSE Dividends

Pulse Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.79% with a share float percentage of 15.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pulse Biosciences Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $2.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bank of America Corporation held 2.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.91 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.