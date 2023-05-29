Pintec Technology Holdings Limited. (NASDAQ: PT) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -3.28%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 81210.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.90M, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.28% during that session. The PT stock price is -164.37% off its 52-week high price of $2.30 and 71.26% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 50170.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 68.47K shares.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Sporting -3.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the PT stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 8.42%. Year-to-date, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares have moved 113.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) have changed -8.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 3800.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 123.08% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.80% over the past 5 years.

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.33% with a share float percentage of 0.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pintec Technology Holdings Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 57427.0 shares worth more than $63169.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 57185.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62903.0 and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.