Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Shares Have Gain 25.08% Over The Past Month

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.70M, closed the last trade at $4.04 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 7.45% during that session. The PHIO stock price is -203.71% off its 52-week high price of $12.27 and 23.02% above the 52-week low of $3.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 569.19K shares.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Sporting 7.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the PHIO stock price touched $4.04 or saw a rise of 23.63%. Year-to-date, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares have moved -9.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have changed 25.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 15010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 265.25%, compared to 13.40% for the industry.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.19% with a share float percentage of 3.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with over 14233.0 shares worth more than $79989.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. held 0.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 14280.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80253.0 and represent 0.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.12% shares in the company for having 12878.0 shares of worth $57487.0 while later fund manager owns 5511.0 shares of worth $30200.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.